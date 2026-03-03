Gurugram: Mercury to rise by 2 to 4 degrees in coming days

Gurugram: The mercury in Gurugram is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days, but will remain within the normal range, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Since February 26, the maximum temperature has remained between 29°C and 31°C, peaking at 30.5°C on February 28 (HT)

According to the IMD, the normal range is when the mercury either remains within the seasonal normal or rises or dips by 2 degrees. The normal range for this time of the year is 26.6°C for the maximum temperature and 13°C for the minimum.

“The temperature is likely to rise by another 2 to 4 degrees over the next four to five days. Meanwhile, the surface winds are expected to remain between 20 and 30 kmph,” an IMD official said.

On Monday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1°C, 2.5 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 13.9°C, 0.9 degrees above normal.

The air quality was in the “poor” category, with an average air quality index (AQI) reading of 240 at 4pm, and average PM2.5 and PM10 readings of 253 and 185, respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s daily bulletin.

The north-westerly surface winds blew at a speed of 8kmph at 5.30pm on the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway, the official said.

The seasonal weather outlook for March to May released by the IMD on Sunday showed that the maximum temperature is likely to remain normal or below normal in March. With no extreme heat episodes anticipated, the minimum temperature is likely to remain below normal or normal in the region during the period, the outlook stated.

