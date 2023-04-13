Gurugram: Meena takes over as GMDA CEO, takes stock of ongoing projects

Senior bureaucrat PC Meena on Wednesday took over as chief executive officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and held a meeting with senior officers to take stock of ongoing and future projects of the metropolitan authority. Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram PC Meena at his office. (HT Photo)

Officials said the new CEO emphasised the importance of infrastructure development and integrated planning for further upliftment of the city.

Meena will also continue as the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), a post he has held since January 3, 2023.

Senior officials in the Haryana government said the decision to appoint Meena as the head of two key agencies in the city was taken ostensibly to improve the functioning of both agencies and ensure that maintenance and development work, which often get delayed owing to multiplicity of agencies, are executed in a timely manner.

Officials also pointed out that both agencies work in contiguous areas and for almost the same set of population. Having the same head would ensure quicker decision making and better coordination, senior officials said.

GMDA officials said the heads of all divisions submitted their various projects that are already underway or in the planning stage to the new CEO.

Projects related to water supply, developing drainage and sewerage network, enhancing road connectivity, improving CCTV surveillance, among others, were briefly presented to Meena, who took stock of the progress and current status of the work.

Meena said development projects are being led by GMDA in the city and several proposals are in the pipeline to further boost and augment the infrastructure and civic amenities in the city. “We will also work towards resolving any bottlenecks to speed up the pace of work being undertaken,” he said.

“Our aim is to resolve any bottlenecks and facilitate better coordination between GMDA and MCG. I have directed the officers to identify any issues and shortcomings that need to be addressed which will be taken up soon with the officers concerned,” he said.

Taking stock of measures being taken for the upcoming monsoon, Meena directed that a visit be scheduled next week to identify waterlogging hotspots along with officials from both MCG and GMDA so that a cohesive flood preparedness plan could be developed.

“We have planned a joint visit to the waterlogging points, city parks, major sewer lines and took stock of roads. A list of projects will be prepared and discussed, anyone found treating these projects in a casual manner will face action,” the new CEO said.

Meena also discussed the plan to expand the use of treated waste water for non-potable purposes. “Both the agencies will work in close tandem to implement their respective projects in a more streamlined and collaborative manner to deliver faster outcomes and better results,” he said.

Yashpal Yadav also took charge as commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and as additional CEO of GMDA on Wednesday.

To ensure that the MCM is also.in sync with GMDA, which looks after the larger metropolitan area, Yadav was given the dual charge, officials said. This step, they said, was in tune with the overall idea of bringing all these agencies on a single page, particularly in view of state elections that are scheduled for next year

Yadav held a meeting with all department heads of MCM to get the gist of civic works underway in Manesar. He said that he will work on cleanliness and sanitation, solid waste management, waste segregation, beautification of parks and public places, essential infrastructure such as roads, potable water, sewage treatment, grey and black water treatment. Additionally, he will also focus on revenue earning projects for Manesar’s development.

Yadav came across advertisement pamphlets on the corporation’s signboard and was irked by them. “Such acts come under Defacement of Public Property Act and I have asked the officials to lodge an FIR against the firm and also issue them a fine,” he said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 7 police station and a fine of ₹3,000 has been imposed, said officials.

