Gurugram: Minor taken to guest house for birthday party, raped

A youth allegedly invited a 14-year-old girl to a guest house in Haryana's Gurugram on the pretext of a birthday party and raped her, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused is absconding. The girl is a student of Class 8, report said.(HT_PRINT/Representative)

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the girl reportedly left her house without informing her parents, a news agency PTI report quoted police.

The girl returned home the next day and told about the incident to her family members, who then approached the police.

The Class 8 girl's mother in her complaint said that her daughter had gone with her 'friend 'on his bike to celebrate the birthday of another youth, police said.

The girl's mother added that boy whose birthday it was had told her daughter that they would return after the cake-cutting takes place.

While the girl's friend left the guest house, the other boy allegedly raped her.

"My daughter also revealed that Avinash had raped her twice earlier," the PTI report cited the complaint of the victim's mother.

Based on the mother's complaint, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday. The girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination and counselling.

"A special team has been formed to nab the accused. Both the accused are absconding but they will be arrested soon", said a senior police officer.

Abducted boy found dead

In another unrelated incident from the city, a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by some youths from outside a church was found dead near a village on Wednesday, police said.

Police have detained a minor for the abduction and murder and are questioning him. He is alleged to have beat the class 12 student to death using sticks and stones near Basai village.

According to the police complaint filed in the case, the boy's father received a call around 10.30 pm from someone identifying as the son's friend.

The caller said his son was abducted by some youths at around 7.30 pm from near a church in Devilal colony. After this they tried to contact the boy but he could not be traced, the father added in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 9A police station on Monday, police said.

On Wednesday, police found the body and also apprehended a boy known to the victim for the crime.

During interrogation, the boy said that he and some of his associates became friends with the victim. On Sunday, they allegedly got him drunk, kidnapped him and beat him to death.