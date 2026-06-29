Gurugram MLA seeks defence ministry nod for elevated road, Air Force gate

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, seeking the Centre’s intervention on three long-pending issues: the 900-metre restricted zone around the Gurugram-Faridabad ammunition depot, a proposed elevated road from CRPF Chowk to Kamdhenu Gaushala, and the reopening of the Air Force gate between Sectors 17A and 17B. Sharma submitted a memorandum urging the defence ministry to expedite decisions while keeping national security paramount. Sharma (left) told Singh (right) restrictions continue to delay civic works, property registrations and statutory approvals in several affected localities. (HT)

In the restricted zone, Sharma noted the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that the earlier notification under Section 3 of the Works of Defence Act, 1903, had ceased to be effective, and the Centre could issue a fresh notification based on present-day requirements. He said restrictions continue to affect residents of Sectors 14, 17 and 18, parts of Sectors 5 and 12A, Old DLF Colony, Dharam Colony, Carterpuri, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram, Sukhrali Enclave, Ashok Vihar Phase III, the Sheetla Devi Temple area, Amanpura and parts of the Maruti Industrial Area. “Residents continue to pay property tax, electricity and sewerage charges but remain deprived of civic amenities and development works. Property registrations and statutory approvals have also been adversely affected,” Sharma said.

The restricted zone around the Indian Air Force ammunition depot has been a contentious civic issue for over two decades. Although the Centre reduced the no-construction zone from 900 metres to 300 metres following expert recommendations, land use, property rights and development issues remain unresolved.

Sharma sought defence clearance for the proposed elevated road on Old Najafgarh Road, saying it would ease congestion on Sheetla Mata Road and cut travel time from about 90 minutes to 15 minutes. He suggested appointing a nodal officer to coordinate with the Haryana government, GMDA and other agencies. The elevated road project has remained pending for years, with clearances from multiple agencies still awaited, and no official update on cost, funding or timeline was issued after the meeting.

He also sought reopening of the Air Force gate through controlled access, citing longer commutes and congestion. The gate connecting New Palam Vihar with the Delhi-Gurugram road has been closed to civilian traffic for years over security concerns. While Rajnath Singh heard the issue, no official assurance or timeline was given by the defence ministry.