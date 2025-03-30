Gurugram MP directs district officials to find solutions to flooding

Gurugram:Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, the Gurugram MP, has directed the district administration to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging issue that plagues the city. Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh with district officials at the Gurugram Mini Secretariat. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Singh gave the directions while chairing a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee on Friday, and said that during the coming monsoons, he will personally review the preparations made to prevent waterlogging in the city. He also dedicated development works worth ₹14 crore to the public, a government spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials informed Singh that the work to clean stormwater drains is ongoing and will be completed by the end of June. Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar further stated that the number of critical waterlogging points in the district was earlier 34, and has been brought down to 13.

The MP also reviewed the construction of a parking lot in Sadar Bazar and said that Gurugram is a growing city, and there is a need to build more parking spaces to meet the demand. He directed Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to build parking spaces at identified places, keeping in mind the future needs. The MCG executive engineer informed that work on a multi-storey parking building near the Sadar Bazar mosque has been completed. The minister said that corporation officials should also consider the options of creating a new parking space at the vacant land near Mor Chowk.

Singh also took a detailed report from the concerned officials regarding the proposed route of the Haryana orbit rail and Gurugram Metro expansion; the clearing of the Bandhwari landfill site; and the proposed new bus stand of Gurugram.