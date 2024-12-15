Menu Explore
Gurugram municipal polls’ voter list to be out by Jan 6

ByLeena Dhankhar
Dec 16, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Applications for corrections, additions, or deletions can be submitted in the prescribed format until December 23, under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994

Gurugram additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Hitesh Kumar Meena chaired a review meeting on Sunday to assess the progress of voter list preparation for the upcoming municipal elections, expected in February 2025, and said the final ward-wise voter list distribution will be released by January 6.

Applications for corrections, additions, or deletions can be submitted in the prescribed format until December 23, under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994. All claims and objections will be resolved by December 27. (HT Archive)
Applications for corrections, additions, or deletions can be submitted in the prescribed format until December 23, under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994. All claims and objections will be resolved by December 27. (HT Archive)

The ADC said that the final voter lists for the Municipal Corporation Gurugram and Manesar, the Municipal Council Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, and the Municipal Committee Farrukhnagar must be published within the stipulated timeframe as per the directions of the State Election Commission. 

Presiding over the meeting at the Mini Secretariat, ADC Meena instructed officials to expedite the ward-wise voter list compilation process. He further added that officials and employees should work on holidays if necessary to meet deadlines, municipal officials said. Meena said, “We must clearly assign the responsibilities of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure timely and accurate completion of voter list preparation.”

The voter list for the upcoming poll will be based on the previous one, Meena said, adding that ground-level discrepancies including voter details and their photos must be resolved before publishing the preliminary ward-wise voter list on December 17.

Applications for corrections, additions, or deletions can be submitted in the prescribed format until December 23, under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994. All claims and objections will be resolved by December 27, with appeals on decisions to be submitted to the deputy commissioner by December 31, officials said. These appeals will be addressed by January 3, 2025. The final voter list, serving as the basis for conducting the municipal elections, will be published on January 6, they added. 

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
