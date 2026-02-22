Gurugram: New door-to-door waste collection tender to prioritise performance

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)’s new door-to-door waste collection tender will open for bidding on February 23 with strict performance-linked criteria to ensure that long-standing sanitation concerns are addressed, officials said on Saturday. The move follows complaints by residents, quoting municipality’s previous surveys, about the door-to-door collection being limited to merely 10% of sector areas. (HT)

During HT’s Gurugram First’s third RWA monthly meeting, officials addressed residents’ concerns regarding open dumping and assured that tenders awarded to private agencies will focus on collecting waste from households and disposing it at processing sites. The progress will be tracked for five years, they added.

Dr Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner said the waste leakage from secondary collection points will be addressed through strict scrutiny provisions for private contractors. “Often, residents complain about poor disposal measures. The newly awarded contracts will follow strict enforcement measures, such as sanitary inspections in respective zones and imposing fines if waste remains dumped on sectoral roads,” Dr Kumar said.

The move follows complaints by residents, quoting municipality’s previous surveys, about the door-to-door collection being limited to merely 10% of sector areas. “The extension of contracts should be based on the performance outcome of the contractors, i.e., they must meet targets set by the corporation to widen collection and segregation for timely dispersal of waste,” said Ravi Trivedi, a resident of Rising Homes in Sector 92.

Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder of Citizens for Clean Air Bharat, said waste management contracts should ensure source segregation and adopt scientific processing. “Most municipal contracts today operate on a Collection & Transportation (C&T) tipping fee model, where payments are linked to the quantity of waste lifted and transported. When incentives are tied to transportation volumes, the system prioritises landfill movement over reduction and processing,” Takkar added.

According to the residents, segregating dry and wet waste at source will only succeed if backed by segregated collection and ward-level resource recovery infrastructure. Kumar said the last requests for proposal (RFPs) to empanel agencies for bulk waste management were confined to performance parameters.

Currently, the district generates around 1,200 tonnes of fresh waste daily and around 900 tonnes reach the Bhandwari landfill for disposal. Officials said the aim is to ensure that targets are met through segregation and scientific disposal.