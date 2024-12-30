Gurugram: NHAI repairs potholes on Hero Honda to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Monday that it had repaired the potholes on the road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk on Sunday evening. The temporary repairs, using substrate material, were undertaken to alleviate the challenges faced by commuters due to the poor condition of the road. A traffic police constable repairs potholes between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk near Sector 37 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI, Rewari project implementation unit, said that the potholes on the road have been repaired with substrate material. “The potholes have been properly compressed to ensure that there is no trouble in riding on this stretch. As soon as the weather improves, the contractor will do patchwork on the damaged stretches using bitumen, which will permanently repair the potholes,” he added.

The repairs, involving earth mixed with stones, have made the road navigable, although vehicles need to move slowly, officials said. A site visit on Monday confirmed that large potholes had been filled.

However, residents remain dissatisfied with the temporary repairs. Pankaj Kumar, a resident of the area, voiced his scepticism, labelling the repair as a “temporary solution.” “The highway authority should relay the entire damaged road stretch. In another 15 days, all these stones and earth will spread on the road due to vehicle movement, and people will continue to suffer. The government must rebuild the road,” he added.

In response, Tilak reiterated that permanent repairs using bitumen would commence once weather conditions improve. He added, “This road repair is part of the project cost.” The project director added that the permanent repair of this stretch will be completed within a month as weather improves.