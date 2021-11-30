Gurugram: No change in Dec 31 deadline for takeover of DLF Phases 1,2 and 3

December 31 will continue to be the deadline for taking over of DLF Phases 1, 2, and 3, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) reiterated to developer DLF during a review meeting of the three colonies on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by MCG chief engineer TL Sharma at the civic body’s Sector 34 office.

Sharma directed DLF to complete all the remaining development works, including construction of roads in all three colonies, as soon as the ongoing construction ban — imposed on the orders of the Supreme Court on November 24 on account of worsening air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) — is lifted so that the developer can adhere to the December 31 deadline.

Sharma said if the construction ban continues, a relaxation of 10-15 days can be given to DLF, but as of now, the deadline for handover will continue to be December 31, as agreed upon during a review meeting in October.

“Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given strict instructions to take over the colonies by December 31, according to which all pending works should be completed at the earliest. DLF was also told that the excuse of being unable to carry out bitumen related work in winter will not be accepted,” said Sharma.

DLF officials gave an assurance to the MCG that they will complete the work as per the deadline but raised the issue of non receipt of completion certificates, said MCG officials.

To this, the chief engineer said the MCG will take up the matter with the department of town and country planning (DTCP); however, the MCG has to take over the three colonies regardless.

DLF officials declined to comment on the matter.

MCG’s ward 34 councillor Rama Rathee, who attended the meeting, said she raised the issue of infrastructure upgrade in Block G of DLF Phase 1, and blocks J and L in DLF Phase 2, as the existing infrastructure is not sufficient to support the growing population.

“Due to the increase in floor area ratio (FAR), there has been a lot of pressure on the existing infrastructure in the three colonies. There is dire need for an infrastructure upgrade. Water is a major problem and underground water tanks need to be built at the earliest to meet the supply deficit. Hence, taking over the three colonies needs to be done as per the deadline so that the MCG can take up the infra related issues on priority,” said Rathee.

Around ₹14.12 crore was required to fix civic deficiencies in DLF Phase 1; ₹9.43 crore in DLF Phase 2; and ₹11.89 crore for DLF Phase 3, as per the civic body’s 2017 deficiency assessment report.

MCG officials said during Monday’s meeting, the status of ongoing work was also reviewed.

“At least 75% of road construction work, around 80% of desilting of sewer lines, 70% of desilting of stormwater drains, 65% of water supply related work, and 60% of horticulture work have been completed in the three colonies. Provided that there are no interruptions and there is adequate availability of manpower and machinery, we estimate that it will take another three weeks to complete all pending work,” said a senior MCG official, who attended the meeting, asking not to be named.