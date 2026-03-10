Gurugram: Over a dozen schools receive bomb threats, students sent home

Gurugram: More than a dozen private schools in the city received bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, said Gurugram district administration officials. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Majority of the schools were evacuated to follow the standard operating procedures and the students were sent home.

A senior district administration official said prominent schools located on Golf Course Road, Sector-14 and several other places received emailed threats in the morning.

“All these premises were sanitised after carrying out evacuation process. Till now, we have received information from at least 12 schools about threat email. We are contacting other school to ascertain the exact count,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police's public relations officer, said police teams along with bomb detection and disposal squads were pressed into action to sanitise the school premises. “Investigation is going on in the case,” he added.