Gurugram parks to be made accessible for differently abled people soon

All parks in Gurugram are going to be revamped with infrastructure accessible for differently abled people, said Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials on Tuesday, adding that these renovations are a part of the ongoing initiative to upgrade parks for which, a tender will be floated by December. Officials said that the parks will be upgraded for people dependent on wheelchairs. (HT Photo)

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner of MCG, said that a private agency was recently hired by MCG to prepare a design to make existing parks user friendly for differently abled residents. “A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared by authorities and tender process for infrastructure revamp at public parks in sectors 22, 23 and 29 is underway,” Yadav said.

Officials said that the parks will be upgraded for people dependent on wheelchairs. “Apart from wheelchair-friendly walking tracks, ramps and tactile pathways will be installed. Accessible restrooms and seating areas will also be set up. There will also be dedicated parking spots for differently abled people, along with signages to ensure that residents only park their vehicles in dedicated slots,” said Sandeep Kumar, executive engineer at MCG.

The parks will also be provided with gym equipment and machines which are accessible and easy to use for all. “The DPR also include provisions of non-slip surfaces and wider entry points,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, the estimated cost for the projecthas beendecided for zones three and four of MCG, which includes Palam Vihar, sectors 14, 12 and 17. A similar process is underway in zone 1 where DPR has been finalised after a consultancy firm submitted its report in October.

According to a senior official, dedicated Yoga parks are also being set up in zone 1’s sectors 10 and 10A, where parks will have a dedicated Yoga shed and open gym machines. “In sector 10A, the tender for a similar park to promote open-air yoga was floated on Tuesday, which will include beautification. The yoga shed will remain open throughout the year.”

“The initiative is taken to encourage residents to stay fit and maintain good health. Anyone can come to these parks to join community groups and expert yoga professionals for free training and mentorship,” the official said.