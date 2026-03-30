Gurugram plans circle rate revision, sharp hikes across key sectors

The district administration has proposed a revision in circle rates across the Gurugram, with hikes ranging from 8% to 77% for residential housing and up to 145% for agricultural land in different sectors, officials said, as part of a wider Haryana exercise to update collector rates for 2026–27. The revised rates, aimed at reducing the gap between prevailing market rates and notified circle rates, are scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2026, following a public consultation process. Across Haryana, this marks the third such revision since the 2024 assembly elections, with several districts witnessing proposed increases of up to 75%. Proposal covers residential, commercial and farm land; premium areas see modest rise, expressway sectors face biggest jump. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to a district government spokesperson, “the proposed rates have been uploaded for public feedback, with objections and suggestions invited until 4.30pm on March 30.”

The circle rate is the minimum price at which a residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural property can be registered for sale. These rates vary across different areas and are prescribed by the district administration to standardise property values. No property transaction can be registered below the notified rate.

As per the proposal, the circle rate on Golf Course Road, one of the city’s premium micro-markets, has been increased by an average of 10% to 20%. For high-end residential projects such as the Magnolias, Aralias and the Camelias, the rate has been revised from ₹39,400 per sq ft to ₹43,340 per sq ft. For projects such as Crest and Icon, the rate has been increased from ₹18,900 per sq ft to ₹20,790 per sq ft. Similarly, circle rates for flats and group housing societies in sectors 15, 27, 28, 30 and 31 have been proposed to rise by around 10%.

The steepest hikes in Gurugram have been proposed for sectors along the Dwarka Expressway. The circle rate of land for commercial projects in sectors 99 to 110 has been increased by 75%, from ₹1,44,000 per square yard to ₹2,52,000 per square yard, while rates for residential development in the same sectors have been raised by 45%. In Kadipur and Harsaru tehsils, residential plot rates along the Dwarka Expressway have been increased from an average of ₹40,000 per square yard to ₹65,000 per square yard. In sectors such as 104 and 115, rates have risen from roughly ₹40,000– ₹44,000 per sq yard to ₹66,125– ₹70,000, marking a 62% to 67% increase. Circle rates of flats in group housing societies in these areas have been proposed to rise from ₹4,000 per sq ft to ₹7,000 per sq ft.

In Badshahpur tehsil, circle rates for private licensed colonies on Sohna Road, including projects developed by Tulip, Central Park resorts, Tatvam Villas, and M3M, have been proposed to increase by an average of 10%, ranging from ₹7,700 per sq ft to ₹11,500 per sq ft. In Bajghera village, agricultural land rates have recorded a 75% proposed increase, from ₹4.30 crore per acre to ₹7.53 crore, while residential land rates in Sarhaul village have risen by 75%, from ₹27,500 to ₹48,125 per sq metre.

Elsewhere in Haryana, similar sharp increases have been proposed. In Karnal tehsil, agricultural land in Baldi village has seen hikes of up to 75%, including a jump from ₹3 crore per acre to ₹5.25 crore at one location. Villages such as Sangoha, Sheikhpura, Churni and Kailash are also likely to see 75% increases. In Faridabad tehsil, agricultural land rates in Tajupur village have been revised from ₹1.3 crore per acre to ₹2.28 crore per acre, a 75% increase, while Kheri Kalan village is set to see a 45% hike to ₹5.56 crore per acre. In HUDA Sector 16, commercial property rates up to 500 sq yards have been proposed to increase by 75%, with residential rates rising by 25%. In Panchkula, commercial properties across sectors are proposed to see hikes of up to 75%.

In a statement, Gurugram revenue officer Vijay Yadav said that the revision follows directives from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Haryana Government and will be implemented from April 1, 2026. “The proposals received from the various tehsils and sub-tehsils have been uploaded to the district’s official website—gurugram.gov.in—to enable the general public to view them and submit their objections or suggestions,” he said, adding that feedback must be submitted by 4.30pm on March 30.

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal)