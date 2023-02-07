Gurugram police arrest 207 in day-long raids under Operation Akraman

As part of Haryana Police’s Operation Akraman, teams of Gurugram police conducted raids at various places, including suspected hideouts of criminals on Sunday and arrested 207 people, police said on Monday. The teams were headed by deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACP).

Operation Akraman is a statewide operation launched by the Haryana Police in 2021 to keep a check on illegal activities. According to Vijay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, the raids were conducted according to the directions of the Haryana director general of police.

Police said 41 cases were registered and 54 suspects arrested under the Excise Act, adding that 848 liquor bottles were also confiscated. According to police, eight suspects were also arrested for gambling and ₹38,700 cash was recovered from their possession.

Police said seven FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and six people were arrested. Police also recovered 288 kilograms of marijuana from their possession.

DCP Singh said18 people were also booked under the Arms Act and 18 country-made pistols, along with nine cartridges were recovered from them. “During the operation, 51proclaimed offenders and three suspects who had jumped bail were also arrested by the police teams. Six other people were arrested in three old cases, and two stolen cars, five stolen motorcycles and two stolen mobile phones were recovered,” he said.

Police said the drive was last conducted in July last year and 54 criminals were arrested.

In Nuh, 56 criminals were arrested in heinous cases, including murders and four proclaimed offenders were also taken into custody. Police also seized 56.16 grams of heroin and arrested five persons in Tauru. “There were 80 teams consisting of 480 policemen, including crime teams, who conducted raids at different places,” said Varun Singla, Nuh superintendent of police.

In Faridabad, police arrested 118 criminals and registered 70 cases during the operation, police added.