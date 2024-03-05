Gurugram police bust gang of cyber scamsters, four held

Gurugram: The Gurugram cyber police busted a gang of scamsters allegedly involved in a fraudulent investment scheme. The gang reportedly duped individuals by enticing them with promises of lucrative returns. Four members of the gang, including the mastermind and a minor were apprehended by police. The suspects duped a Gurugram resident of ₹ 1 lakh through a digital platform on the pretext of better returns on investment. An FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station in Manesar. (Representational Image)

The police team recovered ₹82000 cash, a gold ring and four mobile phones from their possession, a police official said.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Dayaram alias Diyaram Meena (19), Vikas Meena (21), residents of district Boondi and Yogesh Meena (21), a resident of district Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The kingpin of the gang was identified as Yogesh Meena, who passed his class 12 while Vikas Meena is a graduate and Dayaram has only studied till class 11.

During investigation, a team led by inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of the cybercrime police station in Manesar arrested the suspects including a minor from district Bundi in Rajasthan.

“The kingpin of the gang Yogesh Meena used to train his team members and people of nearby villages to commit fraud on the pretext of investments and used to teach them methods of committing cyber fraud through Telegram, Messenger and other social media apps. He had till now given training to more than 100 people in cyber fraud,” Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cybercrime said.

Dayaram had given a gold ring to accused Yogesh in exchange for taking training in fraud. Meena and Dayaram were involved in fraud for the last one year. Dayaram had duped nearly 25-30 people, whereas Vikas had duped another 10-12 people and the minor had also cheated at least four people so far. We are questioning the suspects,” Dewan said.