Gurugram police bust illegal call gateway linked to cyber scams, two nabbed

A man and a woman, employed in Dubai, were arrested from Gurugram on Tuesday for allegedly operating an illegal call gateway racket that enabled cyber fraud gangs abroad to target victims across India through stock market investment and digital arrest scams, police said. Investigators said the accused received ₹7 lakh from a foreign national to establish the illegal telecom setup. (File Photo)

The accused, a 32-year-old man from Dariyapur and a 25-year-old woman from Dhana village, both in Jhajjar, were allegedly running SIM boxes from a rented apartment in Emerald Plaza society in Sector-65. Police said four SIM boxes, routers and other communication devices were recovered during a raid at the apartment on April 2, but the duo had been absconding since then.

Investigators said the accused had rented the apartment on instructions of a foreign national and received ₹7 lakh to set up the illegal telecommunication gateway. The woman, who worked for a company in Dubai, had allegedly come in contact with the foreign national.

Police said the duo had also registered a call centre firm as a cover to operate the SIM boxes, which converted international calls into local ones to evade detection.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said 21 cyber fraud complaints linked to the SIM boxes had been registered across the country.