Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran to meet residents every day

Gurugram: To increase connectivity with the common masses and improve the overall image of police, the new Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran will meet city residents every working day between 10am and 11am and learn about their problems and issues.

After holding a marathon five-hour meeting with officials, including deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners of police and station house officers, Ramachandran issued orders for her daily public meetings, which will be her effort to establish a “direct social connect” with the city residents.

Ramachandran said that residents or their welfare associations and non-government organisations could also approach her during the one-hour time and submit their grievances, issues and suggestions related to policing, so that a more secure and safe environment could be provided to all. She also directed traffic police officials to make traffic movement smooth and take action for decongesting roads and removing encroachments.

“I observed that there are many areas in Gurugram where people violate traffic rules blatantly, leading to accidents. Stern action would be taken against violators so that accidents are reduced and precious lives saved,” Ramachandran added.

Ramachandran further said, “I visited several intersections in the city with the DCP (traffic). I was shocked to find road engineering issues as well as rampant violation of traffic rules and regulation. We will increase traffic awareness among the common masses.”

Ramachandran also sought information about types of area-specific crimes being reported in Gurugram and the major cases that were reported in the last several months. She also sought details of the high-profile ₹150crore heist case that was reported last year. She also queried about pending cases, their investigation stages, status of trials and evidence available with police.

“Police teams have been directed to map the crime scenario in Gurugram afresh. Also, senior officials have been directed to motivate their juniors,” Ramachandran added.