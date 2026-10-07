BJP claims Rahul Gandhi tried to push woman cop ‘in his eagerness to make a reel’ during Opposition protest

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X a video clip of the scene and attacked the Congress leader, saying, "In his eagerness to make a reel, Rahul Gandhi attempts to push a female police personnel."

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP's charge.

The BJP alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried to push a police woman when she, along with others in her team, was trying to remove one of the women protesters from the opposition INDIA bloc sit-in here on Wednesday.

Why did Rahul Gandhi refer to FIRs against him as 'medals'?

Why did Rahul Gandhi refer to FIRs against him as 'medals'?

How did the Delhi Police respond to the INDIA bloc's attempts to protest at Jantar Mantar?

How did the Delhi Police respond to the INDIA bloc's attempts to protest at Jantar Mantar?

What was the reason behind Rahul Gandhi's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

What was the reason behind Rahul Gandhi's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc held a sit-in protest at Ashoka Road to raise the issue of 'vote chori' and seek the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a day after their eight-hour dharna to press for a meeting with election commissioners.

They wanted to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar but police stopped them at a roundabout on Ashoka Road.

The surprise announcement of holding the protest at Jantar Mantar came after a solidarity lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The members of Parliament soon after boarded buses, with some of them climbing the roof carrying the tricolour, as the procession crawled from Janpath to Jantar Mantar, bringing the high security area to a halt for the second day.

Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders were later forcibly removed by the police and were detained.

MPs of the Congress, TMC, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML and some other parties were among the protesters, while Samajwadi Party MPs were not present.