Gurugram Police inaugurates soundproof voice-sample room to speed up scientific investigations

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 04:06 am IST

Until now, investigators had to wait for reports for several months which slowed down charge sheets, affected evidence collection, and hampered time-bound prosecution.

Gurugram Police on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art soundproof voice sample room at the Police Lines campus—ending years of delay due to sending voice samples to the Madhuban forensic lab and waiting months for reports.

Police commissioner Vikas Arora inaugurated the facility and said the new system will make investigations “faster, transparent and scientifically stronger.”

Until now, investigators had to wait for reports for several months which slowed down charge sheets, affected evidence collection, and hampered time-bound prosecution. Police officials can now record and process voice samples immediately, significantly reducing turnaround time.

Arora said the facility marks a major shift in the district’s forensic capabilities, enabling high-quality, noise-free voice recordings that meet legal and scientific standards. “This is a big step in making investigations more efficient. Timely scientific evidence strengthens both policing and judicial processes,” he said.

Arora also inspected several police units within the Police Lines, including TASI, KHC, CHC, VRK, VD, the Dog Squad, Roznamcha branch, library, gym and the mess. He reviewed records, equipment and available resources, and issued directions to ensure organised and fully updated systems across all units. He emphasised the importance of transparent record maintenance and operational discipline.

Officials said the new room reflects Gurugram Police’s ongoing efforts to modernise its investigative framework through technology-driven, scientific methods—bringing speed, accuracy and credibility to criminal investigations.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
AI Summary AI Summary

Gurugram Police launched a modern soundproof voice sample room, significantly reducing the time for processing voice samples from months to immediate collection. Police commissioner Vikas Arora emphasized that this facility will enhance the efficiency, transparency, and scientific integrity of investigations. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to modernize forensic capabilities and improve the overall investigative framework.