Gurugram Police inaugurates soundproof voice-sample room to speed up scientific investigations

Gurugram Police on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art soundproof voice sample room at the Police Lines campus—ending years of delay due to sending voice samples to the Madhuban forensic lab and waiting months for reports. Arora said the facility marks a major shift in the district’s forensic capabilities, enabling high-quality, noise-free voice recordings that meet legal and scientific standards.

Police commissioner Vikas Arora inaugurated the facility and said the new system will make investigations “faster, transparent and scientifically stronger.”

Until now, investigators had to wait for reports for several months which slowed down charge sheets, affected evidence collection, and hampered time-bound prosecution. Police officials can now record and process voice samples immediately, significantly reducing turnaround time.

Arora said the facility marks a major shift in the district’s forensic capabilities, enabling high-quality, noise-free voice recordings that meet legal and scientific standards. “This is a big step in making investigations more efficient. Timely scientific evidence strengthens both policing and judicial processes,” he said.

Arora also inspected several police units within the Police Lines, including TASI, KHC, CHC, VRK, VD, the Dog Squad, Roznamcha branch, library, gym and the mess. He reviewed records, equipment and available resources, and issued directions to ensure organised and fully updated systems across all units. He emphasised the importance of transparent record maintenance and operational discipline.

Officials said the new room reflects Gurugram Police’s ongoing efforts to modernise its investigative framework through technology-driven, scientific methods—bringing speed, accuracy and credibility to criminal investigations.