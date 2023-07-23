Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Five cattle rescued from pick-up van near Manesar

Five cattle rescued from pick-up van near Manesar

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 23, 2023 12:25 AM IST

A pick-up van carrying five cattle allegedly being smuggled for slaughter was intercepted by Gurugram police's cow protection unit near Manesar. The driver and helper fled the scene, leaving the injured animals behind. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The Gurugram police’s cow protection unit intercepted a pick-up van near Manesar on Saturday and rescued five cattle that were allegedly being smuggled to Nuh for slaughter, police officers associated with the case said.

The pick-up van where the five cattle were being transported. (HT Photo)
According to police, they received a tip-off about the incident at around 6am following which a cow protection team erected a barricade on Kasan-Panchagon Road.

Sub-inspector Narender Singh, who headed the police team said that after waiting for 30 minutes, they saw a speeding pick-up van coming from Kasan village. “We blocked the road and before we could intercept and get hold of the driver, he along with the helper fled from the spot. We found three cows and two bulls tied inside the pick-up van,” he said.

SI Singh said the animals were stuffed in the pick-up van with their limbs tied. “They were freed and taken to a cattle shelter in Farrukhnagar for treatment because all of them were injured. We seized the pick-up van with a Rajasthan registration number and took it to Manesar police station,” he said.

Police said a case was registered against the unidentified driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, at Manesar police station.

Savit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Manesar police station, said they are conducting a detailed investigation to identify the suspects.

“We are yet to receive information from the vehicle owner based on which further action will be taken,” the SHO added.

