Gurugram police make first arrest in Chintels roof collapse case

Published on Dec 22, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said this is the first arrest in the case. She identified the arrested accused as Amit Austin, a resident of Raj Niwas Road in Civil Lines, Delhi

Gurugram, India - Nov. 7, 2022: A view of the Chintels Paradiso residential society in Gurugram, India, on Monday, November 7, 2022.
ByLeena Dhankhar

The Gurugram police on Wednesday arrested a 40-year-old construction contractor who was allegedly carrying out renovation work in the sixth-floor apartment at the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109, where a roof cave in led to the collapse of the ceilings of all the flats beneath it on February 10. Two people were killed in the incident.

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said this is the first arrest in the case. She identified the arrested accused as Amit Austin, a resident of Raj Niwas Road, Civil Lines, Delhi.

The commissioner said that Austin is the proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction Pvt Ltd, the agency which was engaged in the repair work being carried out at Chintels Paradiso condominium. “He was arrested from Bajghera on Wednesday, and will be produced before the court on Thursday,” she said.

Earlier, a notice was served to Austin to join the investigation, but he did not appear before the police.

Ramachandran said that the matter was being investigated by the special investigation team (SIT). “The work of laying tiles in the apartment at the time of collapse was carried out by the contractor’s team without taking any safety measures,” she said.

Officials of the Chintels Paradiso did not comment on the matter on Wednesday. Earlier, the firm had said that it was extending its full cooperation to the agencies in their probe.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery for valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) , as well as sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975, was registered in the case in February on a complaint from Rajesh Bhardwaj, whose wife Ekta was among the two victims, said senior police officers associated with the probe.

The authorities decided to demolish Tower D on November 9, where the collapse took place, after a three-member Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) panel, formed to conduct a structural audit of the building, stated in its September report that the structure deteriorated faster than expected, even though the condominium was only occupied for about five years.

A magisterial inquiry report, submitted in November by a committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner, stated that the developer neglected the demands and issues raised by the residents welfare association and residents. The repair work was also not monitored. The committee observed that excessively corroded steel reinforcement was painted with a yellow coloured solution to conceal the corrosion. This lapse is further corroborated by the IIT-Delhi report, said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
