Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurugram: Private bank employee held for involvement in cyber fraud

PTI |
Dec 13, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Gurugram: Private bank employee held for involvement in cyber fraud

Gurugram, An employee of a private bank here has been arrested for his alleged involvement in cyber fraud, police said on Friday.

Gurugram: Private bank employee held for involvement in cyber fraud
Gurugram: Private bank employee held for involvement in cyber fraud

Recently, a person filed a complaint alleging that money was being credited to his account even after the bank’s relation manager Tipu Sultan informed him that it will have to be closed, they said.

According to the complainant, on December 6, he got a text message that 15,000 were credited to his bank account.

When he asked Sultan, the relation manager told him that the money had come from the bank and his account would be closed. After this, on December 9, he got another text message that 1.96 crore was credited to his bank account, the police said.

The complainant grew suspicious and went to the bank where he learnt that Sultan, without his knowledge, had changed the mobile number and email ID linked to his account, they said.

He then moved to the police and an FIR was registered against the bank relation manager at cyber-crime, east police station, they said.

"During interrogation, Sultan revealed that he was working with DBS bank from June 2023. During opening a bank account, a person met him and asked to open his current bank account. He said that he has online betting work and needs a current bank account,” ACP Priyanshu Dewan said.

“In return, Sultan was given a bribe of 5 lakh. In greed, he fraudulently changed the mobile number and email ID of the bank account of the complainant and gave the same bank account to his other associate,” he said.

So far 23 bank employees involved in different cases of cyber frauds have been arrested this year, ACP Dewan said.

A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On