Gurugram, An employee of a private bank here has been arrested for his alleged involvement in cyber fraud, police said on Friday. Gurugram: Private bank employee held for involvement in cyber fraud

Recently, a person filed a complaint alleging that money was being credited to his account even after the bank’s relation manager Tipu Sultan informed him that it will have to be closed, they said.

According to the complainant, on December 6, he got a text message that ₹15,000 were credited to his bank account.

When he asked Sultan, the relation manager told him that the money had come from the bank and his account would be closed. After this, on December 9, he got another text message that ₹1.96 crore was credited to his bank account, the police said.

The complainant grew suspicious and went to the bank where he learnt that Sultan, without his knowledge, had changed the mobile number and email ID linked to his account, they said.

He then moved to the police and an FIR was registered against the bank relation manager at cyber-crime, east police station, they said.

"During interrogation, Sultan revealed that he was working with DBS bank from June 2023. During opening a bank account, a person met him and asked to open his current bank account. He said that he has online betting work and needs a current bank account,” ACP Priyanshu Dewan said.

“In return, Sultan was given a bribe of ₹5 lakh. In greed, he fraudulently changed the mobile number and email ID of the bank account of the complainant and gave the same bank account to his other associate,” he said.

So far 23 bank employees involved in different cases of cyber frauds have been arrested this year, ACP Dewan said.

A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

