Gurugram: Residents flag absence of footpaths on dusty roads

Residents of sectors along the Dwarka Expressway have raised concerns over the condition of the 75-meter-wide master road connecting sectors 99A and 108, alleging that the stretch lacks basic infrastructure such as footpaths, service lanes and proper drainage system. They further said the road remains full of dust mostly, causing inconvenience to commuters and nearby residents. The dusty road as seen on Friday. (HT)

According to locals, the 10 km road, constructed nearly two years ago by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), still remains incomplete as there are no pedestrian pathways and intersections.

“The road is motorable, but there are no proper service lanes or footpaths. On this three-lane stretch, the exterior lanes on both sides remain dusty and filled with stones and pebbles. This is largely due to the nearby RMC plants and the daily traffic of trucks and heavy vehicles,” said Sunil Sareen, vice president of the Imperial Gardens RWA in Sector 102.

“The stretch also lacks proper intersections connecting it to the internal sector roads. As a result, residents sometimes have to travel an extra two to three kilometers to make a U-turn. This also leads to wrong side driving. This issue requires urgent intervention from civic authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar, resident of Pareen Lakshmi, sector 99, said, “The road really needs the attention of GMDA. It seems like they have forgotten about this road. It is an important stretch for residents of Sector 99, since this connects us with the rest of the sectors.”

“While some sections are better maintained, this portion remains uneven, and without basic amenities,” he said.

A senior GMDA official said that a drone survey and field inspection of the stretch have been conducted by a consultant. “The consultant will submit a report along with cost estimates for the construction of footpaths and service lanes. A separate report on drainage will also be shared, based on which further decisions will be taken in line with the drainage capacity,” the official said.

The official added that a team would be sent for an on-ground inspection to assess whether the stretch has been maintained in accordance with prescribed standards.