Gurugram, A road that connected Gurugram's Sector 85 to the multi-utility corridor and Dwarka Expressway was reopened on Saturday, giving long-pending relief to the residents, an official said. Gurugram residents sigh in relief as road connecting Sector 85 to Dwarka Expressway reopened

Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh inaugurated the reopening of the 24-metre wide road at Godrej Air Society, he added.

The absence of a connecting road forced thousands of families to rely on narrow, congested internal routes for daily travel.

According to an official statement, the issue had remained unresolved for years until it was taken up in the District Public Grievance & Redressal Committee meeting chaired by the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A breakthrough came when Godrej Properties purchased the private land parcel that blocked the road's continuity, to clear the obstruction and have the link road opened for public use.

During his speech, the minister, while expressing his gratitude to the Haryana government officials and to Godrej Properties, thanked them for their tireless efforts.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said, "This issue was brought forward through the grievance committee. Under the guidance of the chief minister and with the collective efforts of the team, a solution was found."

He thanked Godrej Properties, the local farmers, and those who contributed to resolving the issue.

Geetika Trehan of Godrej Properties said, "This government and administration-led initiative addresses a long-standing access challenge in Sector 85."

The new 24-metre road will significantly improve connectivity and benefit more than 7,000 residents with direct access to the sector as originally planned.

Wing Commander RD Deshpande of Rise Always Welfare Society said, "The 24 metre road opening has brought a sense of relief to residents and passers-by."

Thanking the minister, district authorities and Godrej Properties, he said, it is good to witness that authorities are listening to what the community is saying and doing something about it.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.