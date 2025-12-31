Gurugram rings in the New Year with vibrant celebrations

Residents across Gurugram welcomed the New Year with a range of celebrations, from large gatherings at popular city hotspots to community-led events within residential societies, while some chose quieter celebrations at home with family and friends. Several private and residential venues in Gurugram hosted organised programmes to usher in 2026. (Representative image/PTI)

Key locations including Cyberhub, Sector 29, MG Road and Golf Course Road were crowded as residents stepped out with friends and family to mark the occasion. Several private and residential venues also hosted organised programmes to usher in 2026.

DLF organised New Year events at its lifestyle destinations, DLF Club3 and DLF Club5, where residents were offered live music and global cuisines. The company said the aim was to provide a nostalgic and engaging experience that added to the social and cultural vibrancy of its communities.

At Central Park Resorts, residents welcomed the New Year with live performances by singers Parmish Verma and Sara Gurpal. The organisers said the program featured music and entertainment that drew a large audience and created a festive atmosphere.

Several residential welfare associations also hosted celebrations within housing societies. At Vipul Greens in Sector 48, the RWA organised an evening programme featuring dance and singing performances for residents of all age groups. Amit Jindal, RWA president, said, “New Year celebrations should be inclusive for everyone. That’s why we organised events for all age groups, from senior citizens to children. It feels wonderful to celebrate such occasions together as a community.”

In Sector 109, residents of Brisk Lumbini Society held a community get-together centred around a game of Tambola. Gaurav Prakash, a resident, said the idea was to spend the last day of the year together over games and snacks, as many residents already had plans for the night.

Residents of Pareena Lakshmi in Sector 99 organised cultural activities for women and children, including games, swings and rides. Santosh Kumar, a resident, said the event also featured food and clothing stalls to engage the wider community.

Some residents opted for quieter celebrations. Sudeep Bhattacharya of DLF Phase 3 said the New Year was a time to reflect and spend quality time with family and friends. Akshita Sharma of Sector 31 said she chose to celebrate with friends at the fair at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, which featured rides, food stalls and live music.