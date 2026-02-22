Gurugram: RWAs propose joint sanitation management with civic bodies

Residents and resident welfare associations (RWAs), during HT Gurugram First’s meet on Saturday, urged the municipal corporations of Gurugram (MCG) and Manesar (MCM) to hand over sanitation responsibilities in their areas to local associations. The issue was discussed during HT Gurugram First’s RWA meet on Saturday (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said this would result in better collaboration between residents and officials, leading to improved cleanliness in Gurugram.

RWA members said that just as MCG has partnered with them to maintain community parks, they would take a similar role in managing the city’s sanitation. They said sanitation issues have become a serious concern affecting public health and the environment of the city.

To be sure, RWAs of the area maintain around 1,500 parks under MCG, with officials taking care of reimbursements.

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of Sector 45 RWA, said, “The sanitation situation remains deeply unsatisfactory, with numerous RWAs expressing their eagerness to take responsibility for their sectors. It is important for residents and administrators to collaborate.”

Jatin Rao, president of the Ansal Esencia RWA in Sector 67, said, “Collaborating with MCG could be a positive step toward reducing sanitation issues in the city, provided that RWAs receive reimbursement for the work. While MCG has the necessary funds, most RWAs do not. If such terms are agreed upon, this initiative could gradually improve the city’s image.”

“RWAs willing to take on this responsibility should be allowed to do so. The Haryana government should consider framing a policy to enable such collaboration,” said Anuj Mathur, executive member of Tulip Purple RWA, Sector 69.

Gaurav Prakash, a resident of Sector 109, said, “RWAs of larger townships can certainly be entrusted with such responsibilities. However, residents and RWAs of high-rise buildings may not be able to participate effectively, as this system may not work for us.”

Meanwhile, RK Yadav, RWA president of sector 46, said, “In 1961, the population of our sector was 3,000 and there were almost 27 workers coming to our sector for sanitation. Now the numbers have been reduced to 10 or 15 while the population has increased immensely. This is the situation of sanitation in our city.”

Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that sanitation remains the biggest challenge for Gurugram. “I believe involving RWAs in such initiatives is crucial. We will consider this carefully and explore the possibility of framing a policy to support it,” he said.

Based on the discussion, Dr Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner said, “Collaborating with residents and RWAs can be a great idea. We will definitely share the proposal with our team and explore what can be implemented. The best solution will be adopted.”

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar, executive engineer at MCM said that residents and RWAs must also take responsibility for the city’s waste. “It is the residents who generate most of the waste. They should share accountability,” he said.