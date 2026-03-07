Gurugram, Gurugram Police arrested the chairman of a school for allegedly defrauding students by showing them fake CBSE accreditation for class 10, police said on Saturday. Gurugram school defrauds students by fake CBSE accreditation; chairman arrested

The matter came to light on February 17 when 11 students of class 10 missed their Central Board of Secondary Education mathematics examination after not receiving admit cards, police said.

A case was registered against the management of the Educrest International School, Sector 9B, on February 18 at Sector 9A police station, they said.

A parent of a Class 10 student, in his complaint alleging that the school management defrauded their daughter, said that despite regularly charging various fees, including tuition fees, they did not issue an admit card.

The complainant alleged that at the time of admission, the school management claimed to be CBSE-accredited and displayed an accreditation certificate and affiliation number.

The registration number provided was also incorrect. The school administrators' fraud cost the student an academic year and jeopardised her future, he said.

The District Elementary Education Office , while examining the school's credentials, had also found that it lacked authorisation from the CBSE to run classes for Grades 9 and 10, they added.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against school chairman Vinay Kataria, principal Riddhima Kataria, vice principal Simar Batra, coordinator Sonia, and other staff members of the school under Sections 318, 316, and 3 of the BNS at Sector 9A police station, they said.

During the investigation, police arrested the school chairman, Vinay Kataria, 38, a resident of Sector 9, from the Bilaspur area on Friday, they said, adding that other accused are still absconding.

"The accused, during interrogation, revealed that he had been running the school for the past eight years, which was accredited by the CBSE up to the eighth grade only," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

He presented a fake 10th-grade accreditation to 25 students and enrolled them in classes 9 and 10, the spokesperson said, adding that the police are questioning the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.