Gurugram: Sector 21E residents decry pothole-filled roads

Residents of Sector 21E have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of a 200–300 metre stretch of the main road. According to residents, the stretch is filled with uneven patches and potholes, leading to traffic congestion, particularly during peak morning and evening hours. The uneven stretch. (X)

Residents welfare association’s (RWA’s) members alleged that despite multiple complaints to the civic authorities, the situation remains unchanged. “Whenever we raise any complaint, there is always an excuse available. When we spoke with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, they said that nothing can be done until the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) is revoked,” said Ravi Bansal, RWA secretary of Sector 21E, adding that the road which was constructed three years agohas deteriorated since the past two years.

“The problem has worsened over the past month to month-and-a-half. A journey that should take about five minutes now takes almost 20 minutes. These potholes create significant trouble, especially during traffic red lights,” said Bansal.

“Sometimes we are told that the tender has been issued, then we hear excuses about the monsoon or Grap. Officials are not taking this issue seriously, and it has become frustrating for commuters,” said Anjali Soni, a resident and daily commuter.

Residents stressed the need for smoother roads. “During dense fog, visibility is already poor, making it especially risky for two-wheelers. Hitting a pothole can lead to accidents or serious jolts,” said Soni. “The road condition has been poor for almost a year or two. We have repeatedly raised the issue, and even the RWA has written to the deputy commissioner’s office,” she added.

Meanwhile, a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity said, “The issue has already been taken up and the agency has been directed to rectify the damaged portions of the master roads of Sector 21 on priority.”