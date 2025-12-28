Gurugram sees dip major crimes

Gurugram recorded an overall decline across several major crime categories in 2025, with police dismantling 104 organised criminal gangs, arresting 279 offenders and recovering stolen property worth over ₹1.66 crore, according to year-end data released by Gurugram police on Friday. Police data shows that more than 80 gangs involved in dacoity, robbery, snatching and vehicle theft were dismantled during the year.

The data shows that while cases of culpable homicide, attempted murder, vehicle theft and sexual offences declined compared to 2024, murder cases remained unchanged at 93 in both years. Cybercrime losses also moderated, with residents losing around ₹250 crore to fraudsters in 2025, compared to ₹346 crore in 2024.

Police officials attributed the decline to sustained crackdowns and enforcement drives conducted throughout the year.

Crime trends show moderation

Year-end comparative data indicates a drop across several serious crime categories. Culpable homicide cases dipped from seven in 2024 to six in 2025. Attempt-to-murder cases declined from 263 to 255, while grievous hurt cases fell from 50 to 46.

Sexual offences also showed a notable decline. Rape cases dropped from 186 in 2024 to 148 in 2025, while cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act declined from 194 to 184. Police, however, stressed the need for continued vigilance in crimes against women and children.

Street crimes recorded some of the sharpest reductions. Robbery cases fell from 94 to 67, snatching incidents from 221 to 167, and theft cases from 1,311 to 1,230. Vehicle thefts declined from 2,903 to 2,613, nearly a 10% reduction. Gambling-related cases also dropped sharply from 400 in 2024 to 248 in 2025.

Gang-wise crackdown

In dacoity cases, two gangs were busted, seven suspects arrested, 15 cases detected and property worth ₹2.7 lakh recovered. Eight robbery gangs were dismantled, leading to the arrest of 25 suspects, detection of 29 cases and recoveries worth ₹26.85 lakh.

Action against burglary resulted in nine gangs being busted, 26 arrests, 41 cases solved and recoveries of ₹17.12 lakh. In cases of simple theft, police acted against 38 gangs, arrested 106 accused, solved 176 cases and recovered property worth ₹24.05 lakh.

Vehicle theft remained a major focus area. Police dismantled 31 vehicle theft gangs, arrested 72 accused, solved 137 cases and recovered stolen vehicles and property worth ₹96.55 lakh, the highest recovery across all categories. Six snatching gangs were also busted, with 13 arrests, 46 cases solved and recoveries worth ₹1.2 lakh.

Police also took action against gangs involved in attempt-to-murder cases, ATM fraud, extortion and other organised criminal activities. In total, 482 criminal cases linked to organised gangs were solved during the year, according to the data.

Cybercrime and asset action

Cybercrime data shows that while financial losses declined, enforcement activity increased. Over 2,400 suspects linked to cybercrime were arrested, and 1,550 FIRs were registered in 2025, compared to more than 1,600 FIRs and 1,650 arrests in 2024.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (Cyber), said more victims came forward in 2025. “More cybercrime victims came forward and complained to police in 2025, resulting in arrests and recovery going up compared to previous years,” he said.

As part of deterrence measures, police demolished five properties linked to cybercrime accused in 2025. Officials said the action was aimed at dismantling the financial backbone of cybercrime syndicates.

Vikas Arora, Gurugram police commissioner, said the policing strategy had moved beyond routine arrests. “Our priority is to break criminal gangs structurally by targeting their operations, finances and assets. Action against criminal property has had a strong deterrent effect, and this approach will continue,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said sustained enforcement and public cooperation were key to the decline. “Visible policing, faster investigations and information from citizens have helped disrupt repeat offenders. Crime prevention is most effective when the public and police work together,” he said.