Gurugram sees light showers, IMD warns of thunderstorms and gusty winds

Gurugram received light rainfall late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with several areas recording 2–3mm of showers followed by intermittent drizzle in the afternoon, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds. Maximum temperature fell to 27.2°C after showers. The weather department expects dry conditions for the next few days. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents woke up to overcast conditions, with parts of Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi continuing to witness light rain. The alert forecasts light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds of 30 to 40 km/h at isolated places.

Rainfall intensity on Friday ranged from 1mm to 2mm across Gurugram city, Kadipur, Harsaru, Wazirabad, Badshahpur, Sohna and Manesar by 8.30am, according to tehsil-wise rainfall records. “Except for Farrukh Nagar, where no rainfall was recorded between Saturday and Sunday, other places had steady downpours,” a senior official from the district administration said.

The IMD said the weather alert remains in effect until Monday at 8.30 am and advised residents to avoid going outdoors during thunderstorm events. “The weather is expected to remain dry over the next four days in Southern Haryana until Thursday, followed by an intensified distribution of light to moderate rains during March 19 and 20,” a senior IMD official said.

Neighbouring districts also witnessed light rainfall on Sunday, with Jhajjar recording 2mm of rainfall, while Nuh recorded 0.3mm and Faridabad reported no rainfall, according to district-wise rainfall records maintained by the IMD.

The showers brought marginal relief from heat, with the average maximum temperature in the state dropping by 3.4°C. Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2°C at the IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.1°C on Sunday morning, unchanged over the previous 24 hours, while the maximum temperature dropped by nearly 4.8°C during the same period. Mahendragarh recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 33.2°C.

The IMD forecasts no large change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours and a fall of 3–5°C over the following five days.

Air quality worsened, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) logging Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) at 215 under the “poor” category at 4pm, compared with 183 under the “moderate” category on Saturday.

Among the city’s air quality monitoring stations, NISE Gwal Pahari recorded an AQI of 162, Vikas Sadan recorded 222 and Sector 51 recorded 268 at 7pm, indicating conditions ranging from “moderate” to “poor”.