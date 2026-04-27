Gurugram sees twin fires, bus blaze within hours

According to fire officials, the first blaze was reported around 2am at a warehouse storing plastic scrap, polystyrene and other highly combustible materials. The fire spread rapidly, fuelled by the nature of the materials. Workers initially tried to control it but alerted authorities around 4.20am as the situation worsened.

Two major fires within hours in Gurugram tore through a plastic factory-cum-godown in Bajghera early Sunday and a slum cluster near Sikanderpur late Saturday night, while a city bus also caught fire on Sunday afternoon, intensifying concerns over fire safety in densely populated and unregulated areas, officials said.

“Around 12 fire tenders were deployed and took nearly nine hours to douse the blaze. Police evacuated nearby areas as a precaution. The unit is located amid a cluster of scrap-processing facilities, with two adjoining wood warehouses which were also engulfed,” said Narendra Singh Yadav, fire officer, Gurugram.

The area is surrounded by residential societies, including Zara Rosa and Parina High Rise, along with Bajghera village. Thick smoke spread to nearby apartments, affecting visibility and alarming residents.

“The factories near the site are unregulated... Firefighters were forced to navigate treacherous, cratered roads and in near-total darkness. With summer just starting, this administrative apathy is putting our entire community at risk,” said Kshitij Sharma, general secretary, Tata La Vida RWA, Sector 113.

Fire officials said the presence of large quantities of plastic hampered operations, though workers removing materials helped limit damage. “The presence of large quantities of plastic significantly hampered firefighting efforts. However, workers at the site began removing materials soon after the fire broke out, which helped limit the extent of the damage. Fire operations are still underway,” an official said.