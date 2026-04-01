Gurugram sets up 24x7 LPG control room to curb black marketing

The district administration on Tuesday set up a dedicated 24×7 control room at the Mini Secretariat to swiftly address complaints related to LPG, curb black marketing, hoarding and illegal diversion of domestic gas cylinders, officials said. The control room at Mini Secretariat will handle LPG complaints. Authorities said strict action will be taken on verified cases of black marketing and diversion. (PTI)

Officials said the control room will have a helpline number, 0124-2868930 where citizens can lodge their complaints related to the LPG supply.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar told HT that the administration has intensified enforcement measures to maintain transparency and ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG to consumers. “Strict monitoring and enforcement drives are being carried out by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to prevent any inconvenience to the public and to ensure a smooth and fair distribution,” he said.

According to officials, the control room has been established in the NIC room on the second floor of the Mini Secretariat. Residents can report issues such as cylinder delivery, non-availability, overcharging, black marketing, or illegal storage of LPG cylinders.

Officials said this is the first time that such a control room have been established.

District food and supplies controller (DFSC) Dr Ashok Rawat said, “Complaints related to black marketing and illegal storage will be promptly verified, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Officials reiterated that domestic LPG supply in the district remains stable, with sufficient stock available across all agencies. According to the department, around 15,311 cylinders are currently stocked across 58 gas agencies, ensuring uninterrupted distribution to consumers.

Six field teams have been deployed to conduct inspections daily at gas agencies, storage facilities, and suspected locations, said officials.

64 illegal LPG cylinders seized

Meanwhile, the food and civil supplies department on Monday evening seized 64 empty domestic cylinders during a raid in Gairatpur Bas village in Badshahpur, officials said.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off about illegal storage and misuse of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes. DFSC Dr Ashok Rawat said strict monitoring of LPG supply and distribution is being carried out under the directions of the deputy commissioner.

Officials said, the cylinders were seized from a vehicle. The owner, identified as Harinder Singh, 35, failed to provide an explanation regarding the cylinders and was taken into custody, police said. The vehicle and cylinders were confiscated, and an FIR under sections 7, 10 and 55 of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered, said police.

Officials said such enforcement drives will continue to prevent black marketing and an ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers.