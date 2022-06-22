Gurugram: SHO abused on phone after imposters divert calls to his official number

Gurugram: A Gurugram police officer received multiple abusive phone calls after cyber fraudsters allegedly diverted their incoming calls to his official number.

After talking to several people who called him, Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 40 police station, found out that a group of conmen were involved in the incident. According to him, they used a bunch of numbers to call several people in Rajasthan, posing as a sub-inspector of Gurugram police. The fraudsters allegedly told these people that criminal cases were registered against them, and warrants issued in their name. They then asked the victims to pay a lawyer, suspected to be another gang member, for getting them exonerated from the cases.

When the victims started calling the numbers from which the fraud calls were made, they were diverted to Kumar’s official mobile phone number allotted by the Haryana government. While some of the callers hurled abuses, others wanted to know how to save themselves from the criminal cases, Kumar informed.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Gurugram Sadar) said that police are investigating to trace the imposter. “The callers said that SHO Kumar called them about criminal cases and wanted to know what had happened. In reality, he did not make any such call ,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 417 (punishment for cheating) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Monday night, based on the SHO’s complaint.