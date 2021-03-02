IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram techie jailed for 13 months develops software to make prisons high-tech
On Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the efficacy of Mishra’s software, seeking his assistance in ensuring that life convicts could exercise their legal right of early release after serving 14 years in jail.(Representative image)
On Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the efficacy of Mishra’s software, seeking his assistance in ensuring that life convicts could exercise their legal right of early release after serving 14 years in jail.(Representative image)
gurugram news

Gurugram techie jailed for 13 months develops software to make prisons high-tech

A year on, when software engineer Amit Mishra walked out of Bhondsi jail after proving his innocence, he found himself much in demand by jail authorities across Haryana after the success of his software, Phoenix — a prison management system software.
READ FULL STORY
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:22 AM IST

Once a techie, always a techie. And so, when software engineer Amit Mishra was jailed in Haryana’s Gurugram for 13 months in connection with his wife’s suicide he got busy developing a software to make Indian jails hi-tech.

A year on, when Mishra walked out of Bhondsi jail after proving his innocence, he found himself much in demand by jail authorities across Haryana after the success of his software, Phoenix — a prison management system software.

On Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the efficacy of Mishra’s software, seeking his assistance in ensuring that life convicts could exercise their legal right of early release after serving 14 years in jail.

An SC bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta noted that the feasibility of Mishra’s software should be explored by states so as to have a uniform platform where statistics relating to the inmates can be stored digitally for suitable actions.

“One of the detenus/convicts in Haryana, Shri Amit Mishra, prepared a software which the State of Haryana itself thought is worth implementing and is supposed to be quite comprehensive. The feasibility of adopting that on a country-wide basis with modifications, if any, can also be explored,” stated the court order.

The idea to seek Mishra’s assistance was put forth by amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal, who was assisting the court in framing guidelines on a way to ensure that the convicts entitled to a remission could move their requests immediately after completing 14 years, with authorities then deciding on the request in a time-bound manner too.

According to the law, people sentenced to life imprisonment are jailed for the rest of their lives. However, the law allows the state government and jail authorities to consider the release of convicts, based on their behaviour, after a minimum jail-term of 14 years.

Agrawal told the bench about Mishra and his software Phoenix. “All the records of the prisoners, including their addresses, period of sentence served and remaining, are available to the jail authorities on a real time basis. I suggest such a software should be installed in all jails,” he submitted.

Agrawal added that he met Mishra a few years ago and was impressed by the improvement in the management and administration of the jail after use of this software. At this, the bench told Agrawal to seek Mishra’s help to come up with a system where prisoners’ pleas for early release can be filed without inordinate delays. The court will hear the case next on April 19.

Mishra said: “It will be a privilege to assist the court. The software I developed is presently used by 19 jails in Haryana, 38 jails in Rajasthan, 31 jails in UP and 13 jails in Himachal Pradesh. Use of this software will definitely serve the ends of justice for the inmates, apart from streamlining the administration of jails.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram
Close
On Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the efficacy of Mishra’s software, seeking his assistance in ensuring that life convicts could exercise their legal right of early release after serving 14 years in jail.(Representative image)
On Monday, the Supreme Court acknowledged the efficacy of Mishra’s software, seeking his assistance in ensuring that life convicts could exercise their legal right of early release after serving 14 years in jail.(Representative image)
gurugram news

Gurugram techie jailed for 13 months develops software to make prisons high-tech

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:22 AM IST
A year on, when software engineer Amit Mishra walked out of Bhondsi jail after proving his innocence, he found himself much in demand by jail authorities across Haryana after the success of his software, Phoenix — a prison management system software.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Rental prices in luxury housing segment show slow momentum

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The average rentals in the luxury segment in seven residential markets across the country rose between 17 percent and 26 percent during the period of 2014 to 2020, found a report by a private real estate consultancy, called Anarock
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

25-year-old executive killed, friend injured by a speeding dumper truck

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
A 25-year-old executive of a private company died and his friend was injured when a speeding dumper allegedly hit them while they were standing on the roadside near Bhondsi Jail crossing on late Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to take action against builders for not sharing project details

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to take action against 22 builders who have not shared the details of properties and projects that have been developed by them or are under development
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Attendance remains thin on first day of school reopening for classes 1 and 2

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Government schools across the city saw a thin turnout as they reopened for students of classes 1 and 2 for in-person classroom sessions on Monday nearly a year after schools across the country were closed amid Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Recovery of Grap fines at 16%, officials to face the heat

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Despite levying fines for violations of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the city, not a single rupee has been deposited with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the nodal authority, in over a month, as per the data available with the civic body
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Footfall of people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities expected to rise on Tuesday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The footfall of people between the ages of 45 and 59 years with existing co-morbidities for receiving Covid-19 vaccination is likely to pick up on Tuesday, according to the district health department officials, after only 87 people turned up on the first day of the drive on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Beneficiaries unaware of vaccine details, officials say sufficient stock of both available

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Vaccine beneficiaries in the city continue to remain uninformed about the Covid-19 vaccine being administered to them, with many saying they have received “Covid shots”, instead of specifying either Covaxin or Covishield, the two vaccines available for use in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

15-year-old Delhi girl gang-raped in Gurugram hotel

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a city hotel by two boys who befriended her through a common friend, the police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Seniors rush to Gurugram hospitals to get their vaccine shot

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
On the first day of the nationwide launch of Covid-19 inoculations for the general population on Monday, 765 people aged above 60 years and 87 people aged between 45 and 59 years, having co-morbidities, took the vaccine shots in the district, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical faults, site overload hamper vaccination registry

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Teething troubles marred the self-registration process on Monday with beneficiaries complaining of delays, technical glitches and difficulties in reserving appointments on the first day of the second phase of vaccinations in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Students demand protection of Aravallis, withdrawal of amendment to land act

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Students of classes 11 and 12 on Sunday held a demonstration, seeking protection for the Aravallis and demanding the withdrawal of laws aimed at amending the protection afforded to the Aravallis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Stage set for Phase 3 of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations is set to begin at 20 session sites in Gurugram on Monday, said health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to acquire 100-metre hydraulic ladder for fire safety

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to use its funds to procure a 100-metre hydraulic ladder for the city on a priority basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Flyover, underpass at Huda City Centre to be operational in July

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST
An underpass and a flyover being constructed near Huda City Centre Metro station to ease traffic congestion will become functional from the beginning of July as per the fresh deadline set by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said officials privy to the matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP