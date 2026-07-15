Gurugram to clear encroachments blocking natural drains in urban villages

The district enforcement authority on Monday said it will remove encroachments and illegal constructions on government land in urban villages, with a special focus on properties blocking natural storm water drains -- a key factor behind waterlogging in nearby residential colonies.

Officials said the encroachment of drains and municipal land has obstructed the natural flow of rainwater, forcing excess water into colonies instead of allowing it to drain into the network. To address this, the department has decided to map and demarcate the exact boundaries of these natural drains before initiating demolition drives.

“Our team visited Nathupur village last week and informed residents that illegal structures on drain land and government property will be cleared,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA, and nodal officer (enforcement). “The drains are choked, and in many places, buildings have come up in their place. We will carry out a detailed assessment and, if required, conduct a drone survey to identify unauthorised occupation.”

The cleaning exercise will be undertaken across multiple urban villages, including Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Medhawas, Ullahwas, and others along the Southern Peripheral Road.

“Natural drains and crevices along Golf Course Road and other stretches once played a critical role in storm water management. Many have been blocked or filled with construction debris and illegal waste. We will ensure these are cleared,” Bhath added.

The enforcement department said it has already freed 250 acres of government land -- including green belts -- in developing sectors from encroachment. Large tracts of land meant for tourism in Sohna have also been recently reclaimed.

Officials said property owners in Nathupur will be asked to produce valid ownership documents. “We are also open to holding a panchayat, if villagers wish to discuss the matter,” Bhath said.