The Haryana State Pollution Control Board will begin special drives next week to crack down on unauthorised use of diesel generator (DG) sets across identified hotspots in Gurugram, officials said on Monday. Gurugram to crack down on illegal diesel generator use

Multiple vigilance squads have been formed to conduct inspections at industrial and commercial sites in Sector 37, Udyog Vihar, Sector 29, Kadipur, Daulatabad, Mohammedpur, Narsimpur, Basai and Behrampur, officials said.

Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB in Gurugram (north), said strict action will be taken against units using non-compliant DG sets. “The direction issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management prohibited the use of DG sets with no retrofitted emission control devices (RECD) and dual-fuel kits based on PNG. Hefty fines and environmental compensation will be imposed on units for non-compliance,” she said.

Officials said industrial units can de-seal DG sets only after adopting corrective measures. As per norms, CPCB-approved Stage IV+ DG sets, units above 800 kW with emission controls, and DG sets between 19 kW and 800 kW operating on dual fuel mode or RECD are permitted under CAQM’s Direction 76.

A senior HSPCB official said penalties will vary based on capacity and violation. “The fines will be decided based on violation frequency, number of days and capacity of DG sets, starting from ₹7,500 for 20 to 125 kW and going up to ₹25,000 for DG sets of 800 kW or higher capacity,” the official said.