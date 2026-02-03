Gurugram to get six new police stations amid rising population

The district will soon get six new police stations to meet the needs of residents amid rising population, rapid urbanisation, changing crime patterns, and increasing pressure of complaints in several areas, police officers said on Tuesday. Proposal cleared in a welfare meeting chaired by police commissioner; at least 900 posts will be sought from the state government. (HT Photo)

Of the six proposed stations, two will be dedicated cybercrime police stations for the East and West zones, officials aware of the development said. These will be in addition to the one cybercrime police station already functioning in each of the two zones, they added.

Gurugram currently has 46 police stations, including four cybercrime police stations and three women’s police stations, besides 22 police posts. Three of the existing cybercrime police stations were opened in June 2022. The decision to establish new police stations was taken during a department welfare meeting presided over by Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora on Monday. Several issues were discussed during the meeting, including the need for additional police stations, they added.

Arora said that posts of at least 900 police personnel would need to be sanctioned once approval is received from the state government. “The overall available strength of Gurugram police is approximately 8,300 personnel at present. It will go up and strengthen us to ensure crime control. Our aim is to ensure that every resident is able to easily approach the police anywhere in the city,” he said.

Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said four new police stations will be established at Gwal Pahadi, Sector 93, Sector 46 and Hailey Mandi. “These areas currently function as police posts but are handling complaint volumes equivalent to full police stations due to population growth and their distance from existing stations,” he added.

Officials said there is extreme pressure on the existing cybercrime police stations in the East and West zones. A senior police official said complaint volumes and defrauded amounts in these zones are higher than in South and Manesar zones due to the affluent population, necessitating more manpower and capacity for interstate investigations.