Gurugram to pilot flood management system with IIT Gandhinagar
The project, under the Airawat Research Foundation, is designed to create an integrated technological framework that enables advance flood forecasting, real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making to curb waterlogging during monsoons, said officials.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar to launch the pilot phase of the ‘Rain-to-Resilience’ system — a science-based initiative aimed at improving flood prediction and urban drainage planning.
The project, under the Airawat Research Foundation, is designed to create an integrated technological framework that enables advance flood forecasting, real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making to curb waterlogging during monsoons, said officials.
Action plan
MCG commissioner Praveen Dahiya said the first phase of the project, scheduled for implementation within a year, will be led by IIT Gandhinagar’s Machine Intelligence and Resilience (MIR) Lab, which will oversee scientific modelling, system design and technical validation.
Meanwhile, AirSQU ClimSol Pvt. Ltd., a startup incubated at IIT Gandhinagar, will develop operational interfaces, including 3D visualisation tools and dashboards to support field-level decision-making, said MCG officials.
Smart flood sensors
Dahiya said that Made-in-India flood-depth and drainage-health sensors — devices that measure water levels and assess the functional condition of drainage networks — will be installed at waterlogging-prone locations across the city. “These sensors will capture data on water levels, drainage capacity, silt accumulation and blockages,” he said.
The real-time data will be integrated with platforms such as Aqua Twin and Rain-to-Flood, enabling authorities to anticipate flood situations, officials said, adding that the sensor network will also serve as the foundation for a future citywide expansion.
All sensor data will be stored on encrypted servers located within India and controlled by MCG and IIT Gandhinagar. Officials clarified that no foreign cloud or external servers will be used, ensuring compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and government data localisation requirements.
In the first year, software platforms will be provided to the civic body without licensing fees. However, MCG will procure the sensor hardware, with the initial hardware cost at approximately ₹20 lakh, Dahiya added. All equipment will be handled by the municipal corporation, while technical maintenance will be overseen by IIT Gandhinagar.
“If the pilot project proves successful, the second phase will involve citywide deployment, 24x7 operations and advanced modelling services under a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, with an estimated annual cost of around ₹30 lakh,” he said.
Officials described the initiative as a “Made in India, designed for Gurugram” solution that could help transition the city from conventional drainage practices to a smarter, data-driven and resilient urban flood management model.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.