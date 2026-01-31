Gurugram to pilot flood management system with IIT Gandhinagar

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar to launch the pilot phase of the ‘Rain-to-Resilience’ system — a science-based initiative aimed at improving flood prediction and urban drainage planning. MCG commissioner Praveen Dahiya said the first phase of the project is scheduled for implementation within a year. (HT)

The project, under the Airawat Research Foundation, is designed to create an integrated technological framework that enables advance flood forecasting, real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making to curb waterlogging during monsoons, said officials.

Action plan

MCG commissioner Praveen Dahiya said the first phase of the project, scheduled for implementation within a year, will be led by IIT Gandhinagar’s Machine Intelligence and Resilience (MIR) Lab, which will oversee scientific modelling, system design and technical validation.

Meanwhile, AirSQU ClimSol Pvt. Ltd., a startup incubated at IIT Gandhinagar, will develop operational interfaces, including 3D visualisation tools and dashboards to support field-level decision-making, said MCG officials.

Smart flood sensors

Dahiya said that Made-in-India flood-depth and drainage-health sensors — devices that measure water levels and assess the functional condition of drainage networks — will be installed at waterlogging-prone locations across the city. “These sensors will capture data on water levels, drainage capacity, silt accumulation and blockages,” he said.

The real-time data will be integrated with platforms such as Aqua Twin and Rain-to-Flood, enabling authorities to anticipate flood situations, officials said, adding that the sensor network will also serve as the foundation for a future citywide expansion.

All sensor data will be stored on encrypted servers located within India and controlled by MCG and IIT Gandhinagar. Officials clarified that no foreign cloud or external servers will be used, ensuring compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and government data localisation requirements.

In the first year, software platforms will be provided to the civic body without licensing fees. However, MCG will procure the sensor hardware, with the initial hardware cost at approximately ₹20 lakh, Dahiya added. All equipment will be handled by the municipal corporation, while technical maintenance will be overseen by IIT Gandhinagar.

“If the pilot project proves successful, the second phase will involve citywide deployment, 24x7 operations and advanced modelling services under a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, with an estimated annual cost of around ₹30 lakh,” he said.

Officials described the initiative as a “Made in India, designed for Gurugram” solution that could help transition the city from conventional drainage practices to a smarter, data-driven and resilient urban flood management model.