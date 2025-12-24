Gurugram to roll out 10 low-noise, low-emission model roads from Jan ’26

Ten model roads with minimal noise and vehicular pollution will be developed across the district beginning early January 2026, officials at the traffic police said on Tuesday. The project will introduce road safety, pedestrian and cyclist friendly features, and emission-curbing measures on an existing 50-km road network spanning East and West zones, they added. Renovation will cover 33 roads and junctions using CAQM norms, with night sweeping, anti-dust measures and improved intersection design. (HT Archive)

The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired on Monday by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, attended by senior officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, the regional transport authority, and the Institute of Road Traffic Education. Officials said a pilot to create “ideal” roads will start from MG Road, with repairs to broken patches and potholes, honk-free zones, and traffic signal synchronization.

“Based on the Commission for Air Quality Management’s recommendations, a coordinated effort from the civic authorities will ensure that the identified roads are dust-free, with minimal noise levels and traffic snarls. Through quick implementation, the model roads will be made inclusive for pedestrians with sufficient lighting, prioritized signalisation, wayfinding signage, and more walkable space,” DCP Mohan said.

According to officials, renovation aimed at cutting vehicular emissions will cover 33 city roads and junctions, beginning with five arterial and main carriageways in each of the East and West zones. “The new changes starting from MG Road will be extended to roads from Iffco Chowk towards City Bus Depot during the initial phase,” a senior traffic police official said, adding that signal synchronization would reduce snarls, a major contributor to air and noise pollution.

Officials said safety upgrades will include continuous CCTV coverage, road markings, and smoother traffic management. While no completion deadline has been set, authorities are optimistic about creating ten model stretches by March 2026. “From a road safety perspective, measures like hazard marking, lane enforcement, and intersection design improvements will also be undertaken to prevent fatal accidents,” DCP Mohan said.

Municipal authorities will also be roped in to enforce manual sweeping and scrapping on yet-to-be-identified stretches to tackle dust and construction and demolition waste accumulation along road edges.