Gurugram top cop to receive meritorious service medal on Independence Day
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day on Monday, officials said on Sunday.
Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Sangwan is an asset of the Haryana police, and it is a well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution he has made towards the detection of numerous heinous and sensational cases.”
Sangwan joined the Haryana police on February 13, 1995, as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his first posting was in Faridabad. He has solved over 100 blind cases, and helped women get justice in several rape cases. In 2002, he was promoted to the position of assistant sub-inspector, and in 2008, he picked up the rank of inspector. Sangwan was promoted to the rank of ACP in February 2019, and his first posting was again in Faridabad.
“During his tenure in 2015, there was a communal clash where at least five people were injured and around 15 houses gutted after a clash erupted between two communities over the construction of a religious structure in Atali village in Faridabad, A group poured kerosene on the houses belonging to the other community and set them on fire. Sangwan not only maintained law and order, but also helped people of a community who fled return to their homes. He also rescued at least four people who were trapped in a house that was set on fire,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.
He also solved a blind case from September 2018, where a 21-year-old woman was gang-raped in Ballabhgarh. The woman and her friend were on their way to a market on a motorcycle to buy medicines around 8pm when their vehicle broke down at a secluded place near the Agra Canal. Four men accosted and dragged them to a forest area nearby. There was no clue or technical evidence, but Sangwan’s team arrested the four suspects and they were convicted and awarded life terms.
Sangwan was posted to Gurugram in February 2019, and since then he has arrested over 400 criminals, solved cabbie gang cases, and busted gangs involved in snatching, robbery and frauds. Major murder cases, including a Sector 65 murder where an executive was shot dead by snatchers, have been solved by him. He has played an important role in busting illegal call centres, insurance scams, sextortion gangs, and conmen.
Experts work overtime to fix explosives ahead of demolition deadline of Noida twin towers
On the second day of charging of the Supertech twin towers at Sector 93A in Noida on Sunday, demolition experts said that they have completed fixing explosives on three floors each of both the Apex and Ceyanne towers. Nearly every alternate floor is planned as a blast floor where explosives have to be fixed. Officials said that as the fixing of explosives is being completed, the elevator access will also be removed for additional security.
Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district. Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance.
Congress to have three ministers in Nitish’s new govt
There will be three ministers from the Congress in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's new cabinet, All India Congress Committee in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, who arrived in the state capital on Sunday, said. Last week, Kumar's party, the JD(U), had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and he resigned as the chief minister, only to stake claim to form his next government in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
