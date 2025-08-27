Gurugram tops Haryana in fresh instituted cases in 2024

The district has recorded the highest number of fresh instituted cases in Haryana in 2024, according to the latest statistical report of the State Commission. The district registered 271 new cases this year, up from 236 each in 2022 and 2023, making it the only district to show a rise while most others reported declines. Overall, Haryana reported 2,127 fresh cases in 2024, compared to 2,479 in 2023 and 2,595 in 2022, reflecting a downward trend statewide. Despite this, Gurugram’s increase has highlighted growing civic, social, and administrative concerns in the district. Overall, Haryana reported 2,127 fresh cases in 2024

To be sure, under the commission’s statistical framework, “instituted cases” refer to fresh complaints formally lodged by individuals or groups before the HHRC within a calendar year. These span a wide range of issues, including service matters, women’s rights, police-related complaints, pollution, labour disputes, and minority rights, among others.

Categories of complaints

Service-related complaints and women’s issues continued to dominate the numbers in Gurugram, with 170 and 115 cases, respectively. However, the district’s complaint profile extended well beyond these two categories. There were 36 cases relating to labour disputes, 24 linked to pollution and ecological damage, and 21 concerning children’s rights. Jail-related complaints also featured prominently, with 39 cases registered in 2024, while nine cases involved allegations of discrimination against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. Two cases of communal or religious violence were also reported. The Commission noted that miscellaneous categories—which include property disputes, pensions, and welfare schemes—accounted for a sizeable portion of grievances both in Gurugram and statewide, underscoring the breadth of issues that citizens continue to bring before the forum.

The outcomes of these cases reveal a mixed picture. Across Haryana, about 41% of the complaints filed in 2024 were resolved, 38% remain pending, and roughly 21% were dismissed at a preliminary stage for lack of evidence or jurisdiction. Gurugram largely mirrored this pattern, with around 110 of its 271 cases already disposed of, while over 100 remain under inquiry. Officials said that while a significant proportion of cases are being addressed, the volume of pending matters indicates both administrative delays and the complexity of the complaints being received.

Deep Bhatia, a member of the Haryana Human Rights Commission, called the situation in Gurugram a “matter of concern”. He said, “It is a matter of concern that citizen-related complaints are increasing in rapidly developing districts like Gurugram. This not only reflects the challenges within the system but also indicates the need to pay greater attention to issues related to service delivery and safety.” Bhatia urged targeted action on civic amenities, women’s safety, labour rights, police accountability, and transparency in welfare schemes. “At the same time, the Commission is committed to ensuring that there is no violation of any individual’s human rights. The growing awareness among citizens is a positive sign, but the governance system must adopt a more sensitive and responsive approach to strengthen its trust,” he said.

Independent legal expert Rajeev Yadav, who works on governance and rights-based litigation, said, “The data reveals not only rising grievances but also a backlog in resolution. Pendency breeds mistrust in institutions. Gurugram’s surge in fresh cases compared to the state’s overall decline is a warning sign—it suggests that urbanisation without responsive governance worsens people’s daily struggles.”

District-wise comparison

A district-wise comparison reinforces Gurugram’s exceptional position. Faridabad ranked second in the state with 220 cases in 2024, down from 259 the previous year. Panchkula recorded 164 cases, a steep fall from 247 in 2023. Nuh showed one of the sharpest drops, with complaints falling from 116 in 2023 to just 45 this year. Other districts such as Panipat, Sonipat, Ambala, and Rohtak reported relative stability or declines in their case numbers.