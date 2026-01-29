Gurugram traffic police crack down on vehicles without HSRP plates, 10K owners fined

The Gurugram traffic police had conducted a special drive against vehicles without registration plates earlier this month, said officials on Wednesday. Officials said HSRPs help track offenders and deter crime. Police plan regular checkpoints on expressways and busy roads to tighten enforcement. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The drive was aimed at preventing unregulated movement of heavy, large commercial goods, commercial vehicles and trucks, that fail to comply with the norms, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said around 10,568 challans have been issued since January 1 against motorists found without any regular or high security registration plates (HSRPs).

The HSRP has a unique registration number and is designed to be tamper-proof, theft-resistant, and durable.

“Through awareness campaigns, we have been appealing commuters to install HSRP to help law enforcement agencies apprehend mischief-makers and prevent crime,” Mohan said.

According to Mohan, using these number plates can help track anti-social elements, further saving time and police resources. “Traffic police will step up its efforts to reduce the number of trucks and heavy vehicles without registration by enforcing strict and regular checkpoints on busy roads, including on expressways,” a senior traffic official said.

Traffic police data of January 2026 showed that 3,787 challans were issued against commuters without any proper number plate between January 1 and 27, amounting to a fine of ₹32.25 lakh. Around 6,781 commuters were fined for not upgrading their vehicles to HSRPs and were fined ₹67.74 lakh through challan tickets.

Meanwhile, residents complained that many accidents in the city often involve trucks and heavy goods commercial vehicles without any proper registration plates. “A consistent effort is required to ensure that vehicles comply to registration requirements, reinforcing the safety of commuters,” said Jeeva Thavasiraj, 22, a resident of sector 66.

Sandeep Singh, 48, a resident of Badshahpur, said commuters who don’t put number plates often break signals. “Such drives are required to act as a deterrent against habitual offenders,” he said.