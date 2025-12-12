Gurugram traffic police crackdown on overloaded commercial vehicles, illegal cuts

Traffic police intensified action against overloaded goods commercial vehicles, including trucks, as part of its accident prevention drive for winters, officials said on Thursday. Illegal crossings and cuts on busy roads were closed on Monday to prevent any untoward incident, said traffic police. (HT archive)

Around 2,500 challans were issued between Monday and Wednesday against truck and makeshift vehicle owners transporting materials above the Gross Vehicle Weight (GVM) under the Motor Vehicles Act, said officials.

A senior traffic official said the drive was conducted at various busy stretches, including Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH48) and Dwarka expressways, where a maximum number of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) were found violating traffic norms.

“Illegal crossings and cuts on busy roads were closed on Monday to prevent any untoward incident. Many times, HGVs are seen taking sharp cuts, risking lives of the commuters,” said Vikas Verma, public relations officer of Gurugram traffic police.

Verma added that multiple illegal cuts identified near Shiv Nadar School in DLF Phase-I, near the Vatika crossover on NH 48 towards Delhi, and an Indian Oil Petrol Pump from Delhi towards Jaipur were closed with jersey barriers or metal guardrails.

Officials said around 303 challans were issued during the first week of December for taking dangerous U-turns.

“A sensitisation drive is underway with truck associations to follow traffic safety norms, including driving at permissible speed limits. Our zonal officers have been directed to install reflective tapes on vehicles, especially on high-speed corridors,” Verma said, adding that stringent action will be taken against trucks parking illegally along the expressways’ edges of the roads.

As part of the National Lok Adalat at the District Court complex, a special help desk will be launched on Friday to facilitate the settlement of pending traffic challans. Chief judicial magistrate and authority secretary Rakesh Kadian said that the help desk will be available to the public free of charge.