Gurugram traffic police tableau wins top prize at Republic Day event

A tableau showcasing technology-driven initiatives of the Gurugram traffic police to tackle congestion and improve road safety won first position during the Republic Day celebrations held at Tau Devilal Stadium on Monday, officials said,adding that their float was in contention with around 12 tableaux at the event. Presented jointly with the RTA, the tableau was selected from about 12 entries and highlighted challan kiosks and automated enforcement systems. (HT)

The tableau highlighted the district’s use of technology for traffic management, including a traffic challan kiosk at Ambience Mall, the upcoming Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) at the Traffic Tower in Sector 28, location-specific speed limit enforcement linked with Google Maps, and the Safe School Zone initiative launched in 2025.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan said the tableau, jointly presented by the traffic police and the district’s regional transport authority (RTA), conveyed a strong message on road safety. “It gave a powerful message to residents about treating road safety not just as a rule, but as a responsibility reinforced through discipline while driving,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayyab Singh Saini presented a trophy to Dr Mohan in recognition of the traffic police’s efforts to adopt technological solutions for traffic management in Gurugram.

Officials said a team of road safety officers (RSOs), Raahgiri Foundation and Hero MotoCorp collaborated to conceptualise and design the tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade.

“We will continue moving towards technology to resolve some of the biggest traffic bottlenecks in the district. Our teams at the traffic engineering centre are conducting extensive audits, followed by enforcement through automatic number plate recognition cameras, to improve commuter safety,” Dr Mohan said.