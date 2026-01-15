Gurugram: Two booked as 6-year-old wounds leg on school bus; dies of infection

A director and a school bus driver of a private school in Palwal have been booked on Sunday for causing death by negligence after a six-year-old LKG student died after the boy’s leg was injured when he fell through the rusted floor of the school bus, said police on Wednesday, adding that the injury later resulted in multiple -organ failure. The damaged and rusted floor in the school bus. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Krishna Kumar, a resident of Mohali in Palwal. He was studying in a private school in Ramgarh near Hassanpurabout seven kilometres away from his residence.

Police said the child’s father, Khem Chand, 37, alleged that his son sustained deep cut wounds when the rusted floor of the bus broke on December 16, trapping his left leg up to the knee while he was returning home from school.

“The floor of the bus was rusted and weak. My son’s leg fell through it and got stuck,” Chand told HT. He alleged that the driver pulled the child out forcefully, causing multiple injuries from rusted metal sheets and nails.

The father alleged that the other children were also on the bus that time when the incident took place but the driver dropped him as usual without even taking him to any clinic or hospital for treatment. “I had contacted the school principal but he didn’t take any action. A senior teacher visited our home but he didn’t act even after seeing that my son was injured,” he alleged.

Chand said that he took his son for treatment at a local clinic on the same daybut his condition did not improve. “His leg swelled up to the knee and the colour changed. He was in constant pain,” he said.

The child was later taken to Palwal civil hospital and subsequently referred to the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Faridabad on December 29, where doctors conducted two surgeries to clean the infected wound, which had spread up to the thigh.

Sub-inspector Imroz Haider Khan, additional station house officer of Hassanpur police station, said the boy slipped into a coma on December 31 and was put on ventilator support. “He died on the morning of January 11. Doctors said the infection had spread throughout his body, leading to multiple-organ failure,” Khan said.

Based on Chand’s complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday night against the school director and the bus driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Hassanpur police station.

In the FIR, Chand alleged that the school bus was in poor condition, with a broken floor and damaged window panes, and that repeated complaintsby himto the school authorities were ignored. He also claimed that only the driver accompanied students during transportation, in violation of the Haryana government’s safe school vehicle policy,which mandates availability of first-aid kits, speed governors, conductor and an attendant or teacher in the bus for guarding students, secured windows and several other security features.

Khan said police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. “Further action against the school administration will be taken accordingly,” he said.

When asked about the incident, a school official, requesting anonymity, said the school was cooperating with the police during the investigation. “The incident is extremely unfortunate. I cannot comment further,” the official said.