Gurugram unites for Yoga Day with mass events and anti-drug campaign

Hundreds of residents across the district participated in mass yoga sessions, wellness workshops, and public events on Saturday to mark the 11th International Yoga Day. Held under the twin themes of “One Earth, One Health” and “Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana”, the daylong celebrations reflected a shared message of physical wellness, mental clarity, and social responsibility. Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh performs yoga at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram Sector 38 on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The district-level event, spearheaded by the Gurugram administration and the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy) department, was headlined at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38. Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh inaugurated the event, calling yoga a “global movement inspired by India” and “a lifestyle that aligns us with the rhythm of the universe”.

Singh used the platform to push the state’s anti-drug campaign, “Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana”, urging young people to embrace yoga as a path to mindfulness. “This campaign will lead our young generation towards mindfulness and away from destructive habits,” he said. Singh also appealed to the public to take responsibility for environmental sustainability: “Say no to polythene, plant trees, and make green living a part of your daily life.” He asked each citizen to plant at least one sapling annually.

The event opened with a group rendition of the Haryana state anthem “Jai Jai Haryana” and included a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address and a message from Chief Minister Nayab Saini, delivered from Kurukshetra. Participants were guided through asanas, pranayama, and breathing techniques by trained instructors.

Beyond the stadium, yoga sessions were held across Gurugram, including at malls, residential complexes, construction sites, and parks. Ambience Mall, in collaboration with Fitness First, hosted themed sessions focused on inner peace and energy balance. Celebrations extended far beyond the main venue. In a key highlight, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took part in a yoga session at DLF Cyber Hub, where she emphasised the practice’s continuing role in her personal life. “Yoga grounds me in every phase—whether I’m on screen or off it,” Arora said, encouraging participants to embrace it not just as fitness, but as a way of living.

Society-level drives were held at Orris Greenopolis, Central Park Flower Valley, Vipul Greens, and Vatika India Next, led by certified trainers. The Elan Group’s “Soulset” event introduced a modern twist, featuring Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan as the brand ambassador. “Soulset is not just an event—it’s about creating mindful, meaningful living,” said Vidhi Attri, Head of Marketing at Elan Group.

In another wellness initiative, Whiteland Corporation hosted a Sound Healing workshop, conducted by wellness expert Sanjay Warke and curated by Vishuddhii, offering calming vibrations aimed at stress relief and emotional balance.

Adding a philosophical lens, Acharya Pankhuri Srivastava highlighted the deeper roots of yoga, citing Patanjali’s Yoga Sutra: “Yoga is the cessation of the fluctuations of the mind.” She added, “When we cultivate inner stillness, we contribute to building a more balanced and harmonious society.”