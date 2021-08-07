Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: Vehicle-lifters’ gang busted with arrest of three
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Vehicle-lifters’ gang busted with arrest of three

Gurugram Police on Sunday said they had busted a gang of robbers and vehicle-lifters and arrested three persons the previous day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Gurugram Police on Sunday said they had busted a gang of robbers and vehicle-lifters and arrested three persons the previous day. Police added that they recovered three Honda City and Verna cars from their possession.

Police said that the suspects were involved in multiple cases of car snatching and theft. They visited Gurugram twice a week for the last several months, robbed the cars and sold them in Meerut.

Police identified the suspects as Deepak alias Peelia of Etah and Atul Kumar of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, and Rahul alias Ravi from Haryana’s Palwal. According to police, the suspects were arrested based on tip.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said that the suspects were linked to around 20 vehicle lifting cases in the city. “We had been receiving regular complaints of vehicles being stolen from residential areas at night. We scanned CCTV footage from several places and identified routes the suspects used to reach Gurugram,” he said.

Police said they noticed the stolen vehicles moved towards Delhi using the Dwarka Expressway and via Basai road regularly. With this information, police teams were sent to patrol the route and tapped into their network of informants, said Sangwan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.