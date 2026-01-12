Gurugram water supply disrupted for third day after GMDA pipeline damage

Water supply in several parts of Gurugram remained disrupted for the third consecutive day on Sunday due to damage to a water master pipeline at the Basai plant of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). With stored water running out, residents were forced to depend on private tankers and packaged drinking water. (Representative image) The damaged pipeline at Chandu Budhera was commissioned in May last year, with multiple valves shut for repairs. (HT Archive)

GMDA officials said repair work was underway and is expected to be completed by late Sunday evening, after which supply may resume on Monday.

Following the damage on Friday afternoon, the water supply was affected in sectors 1 to 23 of Old Gurugram and sectors 81 to 115 in developing areas. Resident welfare associations said at least 200 colonies and residential societies across both Old and developing Gurugram were impacted.

According to GMDA officials, a pipe joint was damaged at Chandu Budhera due to shrinkage caused by a sharp drop in temperature. “Several valves had to be shut to facilitate the repair. The pipeline was commissioned in May last year,” a senior GMDA official said.

Rakesh Rana, president of Sai Kunj RWA, said residents had been compelled to purchase water tankers as supply had not been restored for two days. “We were expecting the supply to resume on Saturday, but it seems repair work is taking more time. This has hit residents hard,” he said.

Commander Udaybir, president of Sector 10A RWA, said water supply had been disrupted in Sector 10 for the last two days, with Sector 10A also affected due to leakages. “Water supply lines need to be replaced,” he said.

Residents said the cost burden was falling heavily on households. Nitin Kumar, a resident of Sector 9’s Vishkarma Colony, said people were buying water at ₹1 per litre. “Many don’t have the money to spend thousands on tankers. It is very cold, and waiting outside for tankers is a punishing routine,” he said.

In developing sectors, residents of Emaar Imperial Garden Society said the entire society was dependent on tankers. “The tanker water is not clean, and it is a cause of concern for people’s health,” a resident said.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, said high groundwater levels were hampering repairs. “The repair work is expected to be completed by late Sunday evening. We expect the supply to resume on Monday evening,” he said.