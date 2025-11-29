Search
Gurugram: Water supply to remain shut in many sectors on December 3, 4 and 5

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 03:44 am IST

The 48-hour shutdown, from 11am on December 3 to 11am on December 5, will affect Sector 37, all sectors between 42 and 74, and Badshahpur and Khandsa villages.

Water supply in parts of the city will remain shut from December 3 to December 5 due to maintenance work at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) and to connect 1,600 mm water pipeline at the Sector 51 boosting station, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced on Friday.

“The work includes connection of the 1,600mm pipeline for the boosting station in Sector 51 and repair of the existing pipeline near the Basai flyover, along with other preventive maintenance activities at WTP Chandu Budhera,” the GMDA spokesperson said.

For this purpose, there will be a shutdown of water supply from 11am on December 3 to 11am on December 5.

GMDA is also working to operationalise the Sector 72 water boosting station so that water supply can be augmented in areas that fall along the southern peripheral road and Badshahpur, which presently are being served by Sector 51 boosting station. “Once the Sector 72 metro station is ready, water supply availability in Sector 51 areas, and along SPR will improve substantially,” a senior GMDA official said.

