Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 13, 2024, is 32.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 34.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.79 °C and 37.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 34.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 179.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 14, 2024
|35.75 °C
|Light rain
|August 15, 2024
|34.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|33.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|32.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|33.82 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|32.81 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|29.15 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.97 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.81 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
