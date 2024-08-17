Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.9 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 17, 2024, is 34.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.9 °C and 35.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.67 °C and 36.62 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.9 °C and 35.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 87.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|33.54 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 19, 2024
|34.44 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|29.07 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|32.84 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|34.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|36.68 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|35.35 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
